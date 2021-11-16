Elder Scrolls 6 will release for Xbox and PC only

Z

zamardii12

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 6, 2014
Messages
3,135
This may have been obvious, but there has been speculation whether ES 6 would come at all to PlayStation and it's all confirmed now that it isn't. If it does come I suspect it would be at least a year or more after Xbox/PC launch for it to come to PlayStation... or never, but who knows... it for sure won't launch on PS5. I think Starfield is still a question mark in my mind as to whether that will get a PS release or not. I think that was far along in development possibly by the time of the Microsoft acquisition that it could be a cross-platform launch, but not certain.

https://www.pcgamer.com/elder-scrolls-6-will-release-for-xbox-and-pc-only/
 
SeymourGore

SeymourGore

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 12, 2008
Messages
3,728
Yeah, I was never expecting ES6 to come to Playstation after the Bethesda acquisition. You gotta believe if they're shelling out that much for a publisher, those titles will remain exclusive to their platform.

I can't even fault MS for this move either, one of the big reasons they lost the last gen was their lack of exclusives.
 
Z

zamardii12

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 6, 2014
Messages
3,135
SeymourGore said:
I can't even fault MS for this move either, one of the big reasons they lost the last gen was their lack of exclusives.
Click to expand...
That's debatable. There was an enormous backlash over their DRM policies and the requirement of the Kinect. I truly wonder how they would have done had Xbox One just launched at $399 like PS4 with no Kinect and no fucked-up DRM.

Also Xbox 360 was ahead of PS3 for most of it's life on the market, so we shall see how this generation goes. I think lots of people will get an Xbox to play ES 6 and possibly Starfield and whatever comes after if everything stays exclusive from here on out.
 
SeymourGore

SeymourGore

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 12, 2008
Messages
3,728
zamardii12 said:
That's debatable. There was an enormous backlash over their DRM policies and the requirement of the Kinect. I truly wonder how they would have done had Xbox One just launched at $399 like PS4 with no Kinect and no fucked-up DRM.

Also Xbox 360 was ahead of PS3 for most of it's life on the market, so we shall see how this generation goes. I think lots of people will get an Xbox to play ES 6 and possibly Starfield and whatever comes after if everything stays exclusive from here on out.
Click to expand...

True, their DRM and Kinect requirements hampered them out the gate. Spencer was able to steer the console admirably after he took over (lowered pricing, removed kinect, etc). But, I think, their lack of exclusives is what prevented them from getting closer to that PS4 userbase. I feel it was their GamePass service that really kept them afloat - that service remains a killer deal.

As for the X360 and PS3 battle, in that case, I think it was PS3's exclusives that really allowed Sony to battle back against the early successes of the X360. Most of the killer Sony titles came in near the mid to end of it's console life.
 
Z

zamardii12

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 6, 2014
Messages
3,135
SeymourGore said:
I think, their lack of exclusives is what prevented them from getting closer to that PS4 userbase. I feel it was their GamePass service that really kept them afloat - that service remains a killer deal.
Click to expand...
100% agree. There are some incredible games in development for Xbox currently and some incredible studios under the Microsoft umbrella. I think the future is looking really bright for Microsoft, but I am not going to lie... I haven't played a Xbox game or PC game since I got my PS5 at the end of September. FF 7: Remake Intergrade, Demon's Souls, Returnal... just fucking amazing exclusives. Also I find myself buying games I would normally buy on PC or Xbox for PS5 just for the DualSense features... RE: Village, Far Cry 6... those would usually be PC games for me but the controller just adds that extra amount of immersion to a game.

That being said I found this on Reddit that shows current Microsoft game studios and in-development exclusive games... it's quite impressive...

Microsoft Studios.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top