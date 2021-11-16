Elder Scrolls 6 will release for Xbox and PC only

This may have been obvious, but there has been speculation whether ES 6 would come at all to PlayStation and it's all confirmed now that it isn't. If it does come I suspect it would be at least a year or more after Xbox/PC launch for it to come to PlayStation... or never, but who knows... it for sure won't launch on PS5. I think Starfield is still a question mark in my mind as to whether that will get a PS release or not. I think that was far along in development possibly by the time of the Microsoft acquisition that it could be a cross-platform launch, but not certain.