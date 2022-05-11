El Salvador expected to default as bitcoin plummets

So back in September of 2021 El Salvador's bitcoin bro President went against all his financial advisors and made Bitcoin a legal currency in the country, now that it is in the process of crashing unless it makes a large turn around they are expected to default on their international debts as a result of it.
https://english.elpais.com/economy-...-expected-to-default-as-bitcoin-plummets.html
The two might not be directly related as the President has made a lot of questionable decisions since their election but it's not a good thing.
