El Salvador expected to default as bitcoin plummets

L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
5,508
So back in September of 2021 El Salvador's bitcoin bro President went against all his financial advisors and made Bitcoin a legal currency in the country, now that it is in the process of crashing unless it makes a large turn around they are expected to default on their international debts as a result of it.

https://english.elpais.com/economy-...-expected-to-default-as-bitcoin-plummets.html

The two might not be directly related as the President has made a lot of questionable decisions since their election but it's not a good thing.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
31,165
And crypto bros would like nothing more than to have fiat completely replaced by cryptocurrency.
 
