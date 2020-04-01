Ekwb Nickel Plated 2080ti Block After 3 Months Of Use With EK Clear Cryofuel.

I think I’m calling it quits on EK.First my Predator 360 leaks. Then the vortex sponge on my new Predator 360 disintegrated and clogged up my GPU and CPU jet plates. Then they sent me a pre-filled 2080ti Phoenix block with no coolant in it. Now the nickel plating on a three month old block is flaking off. I only noticed it because I just picked up an EK XE 360 rad, EK FLT 120 res/pump combo, and EK Connect 51 to replace the Predator... But now I don’t even know if I want to install them.