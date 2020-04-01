Ekwb Nickel Plated 2080ti Block After 3 Months Of Use With EK Clear Cryofuel.

I think I’m calling it quits on EK.

First my Predator 360 leaks. Then the vortex sponge on my new Predator 360 disintegrated and clogged up my GPU and CPU jet plates. Then they sent me a pre-filled 2080ti Phoenix block with no coolant in it. Now the nickel plating on a three month old block is flaking off. I only noticed it because I just picked up an EK XE 360 rad, EK FLT 120 res/pump combo, and EK Connect 51 to replace the Predator... But now I don’t even know if I want to install them.

426926A5-057D-4959-BAAD-78CD18FEB4BE.jpeg
3EC667A0-E57F-4083-8565-58D33688F306.jpeg
 
FrgMstr said:
I will not put EK anything in any of my systems.
Their old CEO, Mark, did me a solid once so I’d always shown them a bit of loyalty, but fuck that. Time to start researching water cooling again.
 
FrgMstr

FrgMstr

Just Plain Mean
Staff member
Joined
May 18, 1997
Messages
49,330
XSPC and AlphaCool have been tops on my list for a good while.
 
FrgMstr said:
XSPC and AlphaCool have been tops on my list for a good while.
Thanks, I’ll check them out. I’ve heard good things in passing about AlphaCool, and I actually have a little experience with XSPC, although it’s been about a decade.

sabrewolf732 said:
Did you have vinegar in system at any point in time?
Nope. I flushed the coolant from the Predator 360 with distilled water several times, and then flushed the entire system with EK clear Cryofuel and then filled the loop with EK clear Cryofuel. Nothing in it other than that.
 
