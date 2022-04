I currently run an AIO 1080 Ti and before that, an AIO 980 Ti......both of which continue to run and cool just fine. But someday........those pumps are going to fail. Whatever I get next, whenever I get it, will be air cooled. Water cooling struck me as a cool visual novelty but in the end what's really gained, in some respects you get lower fan noise but I didn't think that necessarily applied once you hit thermal saturation. Having said that.......my 1080 Ti is pretty quiet and that's just a small square radiator with a low RPM fan hitting it.



Considering all that can n go wrong with Watercooling, and taking the bling factor out of the equation, why do this today, why bother with the risks inherent as seals and gaskets age, the added weight of liquid cooling, etc.......just curious, not picking a fight.