EKWB 3090 FE Special Edition waterblock

Anyone see this 3090 FE waterblock from EKWB?
https://www.ekwb.com/news/founders-edition-rtx-3090-finally-gets-a-waterblock-it-deserves/
Pricy, but wow. Looks amazing. I went ahead and pre-ordered one since all of the other waterblocks that fit the 3090 FE are sold out, and this will fit with the rest of my system. Hoping it arrives on time, however.
