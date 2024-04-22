EK Unveils New Waterblocks for Delidded AMD CPUs

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,463
Pretty cool
“The company offers two versions: one with just the water block for those with a delidding kit and a "signature" edition with Thermal Grizzly delidding hardware. The kit allows you to remove the heat spreader easily or delid the CPU so that the dies can be exposed for direct-die cooling. This will void your warranty, of course, and too much pressure applied at the wrong angle can crack the dies. However, a water block like this designed for these chips will significantly reduce the risks involved.
EK isn't offering any cooling numbers for this particular water block, but we've seen direct-die cooling offer substantial cooling benefits in the past. For example, we previously reported on a Ryzen 7900X having its temperature lowered by 20Cwith direct-die cooling, and Noctua makes an AM5 kit that can lower CPU temps by up to 15C.”
Source: https://www.extremetech.com/computing/ek-unveils-new-waterblocks-for-delidded-amd-am5-cpus
“The company offers two versions: one with just the water block for those with a delidding kit and a "signature" edition with Thermal Grizzly delidding hardware. The kit allows you to remove the heat spreader easily or delid the CPU so that the dies can be exposed for direct-die cooling. This will void your warranty, of course, and too much pressure applied at the wrong angle can crack the dies. However, a water block like this designed for these chips will significantly reduce the risks involved.
EK isn't offering any cooling numbers for this particular water block, but we've seen direct-die cooling offer substantial cooling benefits in the past. For example, we previously reported on a Ryzen 7900X having its temperature lowered by 20Cwith direct-die cooling, and Noctua makes an AM5 kit that can lower CPU temps by up to 15C.”
Source: https://www.extremetech.com/computing/ek-unveils-new-waterblocks-for-delidded-amd-am5-cpus