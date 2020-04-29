EK releases a simple product that would have been a massive hit 5 years ago!

Smoked Brisket
It still will be today because looking at this product and the amount of hole locations it could be considered a universal mounting system for many tube reservoir brands that are not EK. The offset feature is cool but this would have been better released before the advent of flat reservoirs/manifolds. Tube reservoirs are not going away, but, man, this would have solved so many headaches 4 builds ago. If you cannot appreciate 16 holes pre-drilled into a reservoir mounting bracket, and two offset options, then you have not built a custom loop. This is an "about time" inovation. Here is the link: https://www.techpowerup.com/266423/...ing-brackets-for-pumps-reservoirs-combo-units