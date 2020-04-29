EK releases a simple product that would have been a massive hit 5 years ago!

Smoked Brisket

Smoked Brisket

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 6, 2013
Messages
388
It still will be today because looking at this product and the amount of hole locations it could be considered a universal mounting system for many tube reservoir brands that are not EK. The offset feature is cool but this would have been better released before the advent of flat reservoirs/manifolds. Tube reservoirs are not going away, but, man, this would have solved so many headaches 4 builds ago. If you cannot appreciate 16 holes pre-drilled into a reservoir mounting bracket, and two offset options, then you have not built a custom loop. This is an "about time" inovation. Here is the link: https://www.techpowerup.com/266423/...ing-brackets-for-pumps-reservoirs-combo-units
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

I Complain about Everything
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
29,852
That is cool I guess.

I don't mind drilling though.

And I have no plan to ever use a manifold.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top