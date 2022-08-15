EK Quantum Velocity CPU Water Blocks as low as $25.20 from EKWB

kamikazi
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 19, 2006
- Messages
- 1,381
https://www.ekwb.com/shop/quantum/cpu-cooling/cpu-water-blocks/ek-qantum-velocity
Quantum Velocity D-RGB Nickel Plexi for $34.80
Quantum Velocity Copper Acetal orderable for $25.20
Lots of other options in there between those two prices. The D-RGB Nickel Plexi normally goes fot $115.00. That's what I have in my system right now.
