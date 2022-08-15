EK Quantum Velocity CPU Water Blocks as low as $25.20 from EKWB

D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
60,654
I can vouch for these being good blocks. I've got a couple of them. The only reason I'm not running one now is that they are not ideal for Alder Lake-S. I'm now running the Velocity squared or whatever its called.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top