EK-Nucleus Direct Die for Arrow Lake?

P

Peat Moss

Gawd
Joined
Oct 6, 2009
Messages
573
I'm think of upgrading to the new Intel Arrow Lake Ultra 9 285K and was also thinking of pairing a EK-Nucleus CR360 Direct Die AIO with it.

Does anyone know yet if this EK AIO is compatible with the 1851 socket? Judging from the photos of the IHS, it looks like it probably would be.

I reached out to EK a few weeks ago and they told me they didn't know at the time.
 
It's known at this point (per Der8auer) that retention/"anti-bending" frames for LGA1700 will not be compatible with LGA1851 due to Intel offsetting the socket position.

So at the very least, the EK DD AIO would need a different retention frame for LGA1851. Unclear whether the coldplate would cover the ADL die with the shifted socket position but that could be an issue too.
 
Last edited:
EK has confirmed the nucleus cr360 is compatible with the 1851 socket at least.

I don't think they sell the direct die anymore.
 
The rad is a bit thin on the EK. I think you would get better performance with a 420 mm Arctic Liquid Freezer
 
