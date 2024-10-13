EK-Nucleus Direct Die for Arrow Lake?

I'm think of upgrading to the new Intel Arrow Lake Ultra 9 285K and was also thinking of pairing a EK-Nucleus CR360 Direct Die AIO with it.
Does anyone know yet if this EK AIO is compatible with the 1851 socket? Judging from the photos of the IHS, it looks like it probably would be.
I reached out to EK a few weeks ago and they told me they didn't know at the time.
