EK Launches EK-Pro GPU Water Block for NVIDIA RTX 4090 WindForce V2

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,011
Pretty impressive
"Machining Composition of EK-Pro Water Blocks
The EK-Pro GPU WB RTX 4090 WindForce V2 water block is specifically engineered to enhance integration and stability. It spans the entire length of the PCB and includes a black anodized aluminium retention backplate that improves structural rigidity while providing passive cooling for the backside of the PCB, effectively cooling both the VRAM and the VRM.
The connection terminal for G ¼" fittings is located on the front side of the water block, enabling optimal loop installation in restricted spaces. This feature makes it an excellent choice for high compute-density applications.
Compatibility
Compatibility-wise, the EK-Pro GPU WB RTX 4090 WindForce V2 - Nickel + Inox is compatible with the following GPU:
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 WindForce V2 24G
For accurate compatibility information, it is recommended to use the EK Cooling Configurator, which is regularly updated to verify and add compatible graphics cards.
Availability and Pricing
The EK-Pro GPU WB RTX 4090 WindForce V2 - Nickel + Inox water block is available for order through the EK Webshop and partner resellers.
MSRP: 293.90€. For more information, and to order, visit this page."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/322545/...-water-block-for-nvidia-rtx-4090-windforce-v2
"Machining Composition of EK-Pro Water Blocks
The EK-Pro GPU WB RTX 4090 WindForce V2 water block is specifically engineered to enhance integration and stability. It spans the entire length of the PCB and includes a black anodized aluminium retention backplate that improves structural rigidity while providing passive cooling for the backside of the PCB, effectively cooling both the VRAM and the VRM.
The connection terminal for G ¼" fittings is located on the front side of the water block, enabling optimal loop installation in restricted spaces. This feature makes it an excellent choice for high compute-density applications.
Compatibility
Compatibility-wise, the EK-Pro GPU WB RTX 4090 WindForce V2 - Nickel + Inox is compatible with the following GPU:
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 WindForce V2 24G
For accurate compatibility information, it is recommended to use the EK Cooling Configurator, which is regularly updated to verify and add compatible graphics cards.
Availability and Pricing
The EK-Pro GPU WB RTX 4090 WindForce V2 - Nickel + Inox water block is available for order through the EK Webshop and partner resellers.
MSRP: 293.90€. For more information, and to order, visit this page."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/322545/...-water-block-for-nvidia-rtx-4090-windforce-v2