I am very suspicious of many techtubers but if this is accurate that's unfortunate. However after watching how some of those channels posted here reacted to the AMD firmware/AGESA/mobo issues last year, it appears they're less than dispassionate journalistic integrity driven than a lot of drama, DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM ONE WORD FROM ME YOU ARE OVER-ing, and other sorts of behavior that isn't always in the best faith. This is not to say that all they do is necessarily bad or inaccurate, but some of the conclusions they draw or the way they approach things can be. Certainly its bad if EK acts poorly, but given how these channels have acted being ready to return our hardware, get out the torches and pitchforks etc... the moment one of these channels breaks a "big story" is exactly what these creators seem to want, so I'd want to see how things develop before making a decision.