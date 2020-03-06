EK has a new fan. It's fast, expensive, really thick and...

Smoked Brisket

Smoked Brisket

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 6, 2013
Messages
287
loud? We don't know exactly how loud but EK has stated that ultimate performance was the goal here rather than quiet performance, but 1200 to 3500 rpm is a big range. Noctua Chromax was the last new entry I remember seeing specifically for radiators. It has been a looooong time since I have seen a good fan roundup. Are we excited about these new $30 fans? Here are the links:
https://www.techpowerup.com/264528/ek-water-blocks-announces-ek-furious-meltemi-120-high-speed-fan
https://www.ekwb.com/shop/ek-furious-meltemi-120-1200-3500rpm
 
Gideon

Gideon

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 13, 2006
Messages
2,490
Noise level is listed.

Performance characteristics:
- Max Air Flow: 121 CFM = 205 m³/h
- Static Pressure: 7.13mm H2O = 70Pa


- Sleeved cable length: 500 mm
- Noise Level: 60.9dBA
 
MaZa

MaZa

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 21, 2008
Messages
2,821
Thats ridiculous, I do not see a need for speeds like this in home enviroment. Industry? Maybe, but at home water cooling? Eh, I'd rather wait for black Chromax version of Noctua A12, which is pretty much improved amd better version of Gentle Typhoon. Both high static pressure and airflow while still being whisper quiet.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top