EK has a new fan. It's fast, expensive, really thick and...

loud? We don't know exactly how loud but EK has stated that ultimate performance was the goal here rather than quiet performance, but 1200 to 3500 rpm is a big range. Noctua Chromax was the last new entry I remember seeing specifically for radiators. It has been a looooong time since I have seen a good fan roundup. Are we excited about these new $30 fans? Here are the links:
https://www.techpowerup.com/264528/ek-water-blocks-announces-ek-furious-meltemi-120-high-speed-fan
https://www.ekwb.com/shop/ek-furious-meltemi-120-1200-3500rpm
