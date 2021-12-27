EK 360 ELITE AIO swap to Lian Li UNI 120fans

Need help with a situation.My goal is to use the Lian Li UNI 3x fans to cool the EK 360 Elite AIO rad instead of the provided EK Vadar 120 fans for that AIO.My confusion here is, if I use the EK Vadar fans and the EK fan HUB that is included with this AIO, the EK HUB only has 2 cables to connect to the MB. One is a PWM cable, which connects to CPU_FAN header on the MB from the EK HUB, and the other is the D-RGB cable from EK HUB which connects to an addressable D-RGB header on the MB. Easy.But if I use the Lian Li UNI 3x 120 fans and Lian Li UNI fan Hub instead of the included EK fans and hub from the AIO, the Lian Li UNI fan Hub has 3 cables to connect to the MB instead of just 2 that the EK Hub has. The extra one being a USB 2.0 header cable, see instructions pic below:As you see, the Lian Li hub must connect that cable to the USB 2.0 header on the MB. On the other hand the EK vadar fan HUB does not have this middle USB cable to connect.So what happens if I try to setup and use the Lian Li UNI 3x 120 Fans and Lian Li Hub to cool the EK 360 Elite AIO?How should I setup the EK 360 Elite AIO to use Lian Li UNI 3x 120 fans instead?