Eizo vs Acer high end which is better for my eyes?

Hi i am considering these two led lcd screens,
i will buy them used so no warranty,
the only thing i need is to be better for my eyes thats the most important...
ANd i demand they to be without flickering...
and without issues.
Acer predator x27 or eizo flexscan ev2785
i am not sure if i am allowed to provide links thats why i only write their models.
