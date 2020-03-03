EIZO Releases World's First True HDR Reference Monitor with Built-In Calibration Sensor for Professional Color Grading

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Bet this won't be cheap
"ColorEdge PROMINENCE are the first HDR reference monitors to overcome the severe drawbacks of other HDR technologies available to the market - ABL (Auto Brightness Limiter) and local dimming. They achieve a true HDR visual experience without the limitations of these technologies to ensure users always see accurate colors and brightness in every pixel.
The ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3146 supports HLG (hybrid log-gamma) and the PQ (perceptual quantization) curve for displaying and editing broadcast, film, and other video content in HDR. The optimized gamma curves render images to appear truer to how the human eye perceives the real world compared to SDR (standard dynamic range).
The color and brightness of an LCD monitor can shift due to changes in ambient temperature and the temperature of the monitor itself. The ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3146 is equipped with a temperature sensor for accurately measuring the temperature inside the monitor, as well as estimating the temperature of the surrounding environment. With this temperature sensing and estimation technology, the monitor adjusts in real time, so gradations, color, brightness, and other characteristics continue to be displayed accurately. Furthermore, EIZO uses AI (artificial intelligence) in the estimation algorithm of the monitor so it can distinguish between various temperature changing patterns to calculate even more accurate correction. EIZO's patented digital uniformity equalizer (DUE) technology also counterbalances the influences that a fluctuating temperature may have on color temperature and brightness for stable image display across the screen."
https://www.techpowerup.com/264432/eizo-releases-worlds-first-true-hdr-reference-monitor-with-built-in-calibration-sensor-for-professional-color-grading
