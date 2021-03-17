Either the hottest Garmin deals ever, or probable scam?

compgeek89

compgeek89

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 30, 2018
Messages
170
[Link Removed] If you DuckDuckGo for Garmin devices and check the shopping results, you can probably figure it out.

In looking at the shopping results for Garmin devices, came across this site. It offers payment with paypal, so it seems like you should be safe as a buyer, but we're talking 10% of retail for the items here. I know the rule of thumb, "If it seems to good to be true", which is why I haven't gone through with any transactions, but was interested in some [H] input here. Maybe I'm becoming a sucker in my old age to even ask. :bucktooth:

P.S. I don't mean to have a link to a scam, if indeed that's what this is and I'm happy to remove it or have it removed, but not sure how else to start the discussion 🤷‍♂️
 
Last edited:
FedericoUY

FedericoUY

Weaksauce
Joined
Sep 2, 2016
Messages
122
Smells like scam to me...
Edit: BTW, those are not GARMIN products, so that should make sense, there may be chinese smart watches with some naming on them...
 
X

XacTactX

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 13, 2010
Messages
4,130
You did a really smart thing by using Paypal, at least you will get your money back if it's a scam. On one hand, the company is taking Paypal, so they know that if they scam you, you can get a refund. On the other hand, The Fitbit Sense is selling for $300 on Amazon, but this site is selling it for $51. How would this company buy the Fitbit Sense for wholesale price and pay less than $51, so they can charge you $51 and make a profit? It seems too good to be true IMO
 
compgeek89

compgeek89

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 30, 2018
Messages
170
Here's the company address. I guess I'm just going to assume a scam. Sometimes you have to speak to realize how stupid you are

1616004936888.png
 
compgeek89

compgeek89

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 30, 2018
Messages
170
XacTactX said:
You did a really smart thing by using Paypal, at least you will get your money back if it's a scam. On one hand, the company is taking Paypal, so they know that if they scam you, you can get a refund. On the other hand, The Fitbit Sense is selling for $300 on Amazon, but this site is selling it for $51. How would this company buy the Fitbit Sense for wholesale price and pay less than $51, so they can charge you $51 and make a profit? It seems too good to be true IMO
Click to expand...
I actually haven't bought anything yet. Was too skeptical to even try. Just not skeptical enough to move on :rolleyes:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top