Either the hottest Garmin deals ever, or probable scam?

[Link Removed] If you DuckDuckGo for Garmin devices and check the shopping results, you can probably figure it out.In looking at the shopping results for Garmin devices, came across this site. It offers payment with paypal, so it seems like you should be safe as a buyer, but we're talking 10% of retail for the items here. I know the rule of thumb, "If it seems to good to be true", which is why I haven't gone through with any transactions, but was interested in some [H] input here. Maybe I'm becoming a sucker in my old age to even ask.P.S. I don't mean to have a link to a scam, if indeed that's what this is and I'm happy to remove it or have it removed, but not sure how else to start the discussion