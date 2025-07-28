EGPU's any better? pairing with Intel ultra 9 185h with a 4070

Dan
I have a asus zeph g16 with a ultra 9 and a 4070. It runs decent but wouldnt mind getting more power out of it instead of building a dedicated desktop. Nothing other than the NVME is upgradable on this laptop.
it has thunderbolt 4 and currently running it to a 45" 3440x1440 240hz monitor.
I was thinking that maybe a EGPU + 5070ti or a 9070 XT might give it a decent bump in performance? the EGPU is like ~300ish bucks + GPU cost. several hundred cheaper than a dedicated desktop.
Thanks!
