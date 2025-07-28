  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
EGPU's any better? pairing with Intel ultra 9 185h with a 4070

I have a asus zeph g16 with a ultra 9 and a 4070. It runs decent but wouldnt mind getting more power out of it instead of building a dedicated desktop. Nothing other than the NVME is upgradable on this laptop.

it has thunderbolt 4 and currently running it to a 45" 3440x1440 240hz monitor.

I was thinking that maybe a EGPU + 5070ti or a 9070 XT might give it a decent bump in performance? the EGPU is like ~300ish bucks + GPU cost. several hundred cheaper than a dedicated desktop.
