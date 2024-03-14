eGPU for multi monitors a mistake when mixing drivers?

I have a Dell Precision 5560 I use for work with integrated intel graphics and an Nvidia RTX A2000. I am using two monitors and appear to be at the limit of the display bandwidth available as I cannot get the 3rd to be utilized. I am considering an eGPU just to expand the monitor capability using a cheap card and an AliExpress enclosure.



My understanding is you cannot run two Nvidia drivers simultaneously and since I have the A2000 I would have to use another workstation graphics card that uses the same driver which is out of the question due to their increased cost (or disable the A2000 but since it's a work machine I wouldn't be able to uninstall the driver without a hassle and then it would not be available when mobile). That leaves me with a cheap AMD GPU.



Am I asking for trouble with drivers having the integrated intel graphics, RTX A2000 and an external AMD GPU? Maybe an intel GPU but will i run into similar driver conflicts as Nvidia given the internal vs dedicated card?