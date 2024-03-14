eGPU for multi monitors a mistake when mixing drivers?

Gawd
Joined
Apr 4, 2008
Messages
694
I have a Dell Precision 5560 I use for work with integrated intel graphics and an Nvidia RTX A2000. I am using two monitors and appear to be at the limit of the display bandwidth available as I cannot get the 3rd to be utilized. I am considering an eGPU just to expand the monitor capability using a cheap card and an AliExpress enclosure.

My understanding is you cannot run two Nvidia drivers simultaneously and since I have the A2000 I would have to use another workstation graphics card that uses the same driver which is out of the question due to their increased cost (or disable the A2000 but since it's a work machine I wouldn't be able to uninstall the driver without a hassle and then it would not be available when mobile). That leaves me with a cheap AMD GPU.

Am I asking for trouble with drivers having the integrated intel graphics, RTX A2000 and an external AMD GPU? Maybe an intel GPU but will i run into similar driver conflicts as Nvidia given the internal vs dedicated card?
 
The 5560 & A2000 are workstation-class parts, so I'm not sure why you would be limited to 2 displays, but that may depend on the displays themselves if they are super hi-res units and need mucho bandwidth to function...or it may simply be a matter of power, as in electrical power...

Are you trying to connect all 3 displays directly to the machine (which normally doesn't work very well, if at all) or are you utilizing a docking station that is connected via the 2x USB-C ports and a 130w power brick ? (which should support 3-4 displays AND fix the electrical issue, with the lid closed)

I'm asking because I use the intel iGPU with 3x 43" monitors on my HP work laptop nottaproblemo, which is practically the same as your Dell spec-wise (i5-11xxx, 4TB WD850x, 64GB ram etc)

But using multiple different GPU's & their drivers at the same time will usually not work, due to the way windows dynamically loads/unloads them :D
 
It is a high res/high refresh rate issue. I was running three monitors previously (3840x1600 @ 90Hz / 2560x1440 @ 90hz / 1920 x 1200 @ 120z). Currently I am running two monitors (5120x2160 @ 120hz, 3840 x 2160 @ 144hz) but cannot get the third to even initialize (1920 x 1200 @ 120z). I tried every combination of plugging directly into the laptop and using a Dell WD22TB4 dock, reducing refresh rates, DP, HDMI, USB-C, etc. I was surprised that lowering the refresh rates to even 30hz didn't allow it to work though. The documentation maxes out at 4k @ 60hz with three displays, which I'm already using over double that bandwidth. All monitors have their own power source.

I was hoping Windows 11 may handle the different drivers a little better. For example on my personal desktop I had the AMD driver for the integrated GPU and Nvidia driver for the discrete gpu installed at the same time no problem, but i never actually tried to use the integrated GPU for anything.
 
Having multiple drivers installed and actually being able to use them at the same time are 2 different things... but in your case, I also think that running one @5120 x 2160 + one @3840 x 2160 is sucking up so much bandwidth and that it is what's stopping your 3rd display from initializing...

And all my monitors have their own power bricks too, so that covers that issue in my situation,,,,
 
FWIW I've been using mixed GPUs for awhile, and it generally works. Granted this is on desktop so there may be some weirdness with laptop switchable gfx. I've used 3090Ti + 7900XT, A770 + 7900XT, 4070Ti + A770, and briefly 4070Ti + 7900XT + A770. All GPUs have been useable simultaneously. The main issues I ran into were stability- depending on the driver versions, mixing NV + AMD can cause the Radeon control panel to crash frequently. No issues with NV + Intel or AMD + Intel tho.
 
