EFI PXE Network Boot option showing up in Bios???

I was playing around with Linux and installed Deepin dual boot with Windows 10. Couldn't figure out how to revert back to running just windows I started deleting partitions. I know it was stupid to do as I am sure I could have figured out how to do it properly but I was getting tired and impatient. I played around in the Bios and Ended up with EFI PXE Network (8C-8C-AA-96-A5-BC) as the only boot option. I removed my secondary SSD and got a fresh install image from my Laptops computer maker. (System in signature). Reinstalled windows on the only SSD left in my computer. I got it working ok but I still have the EFI PXE Network as a boot option, but it is no longer the only boot option. I looked around on Google for some solutions to removing the EFI PXE Network boot option using Command Lines but have not been successful.



How do I get rid of the EFI PXE Network boot option?