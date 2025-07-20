EFI drive getting full

auntjemima
I run an Arch distro and update with yay -Syuu.
When first setting it up the forums (Endeavour OS forums) recommended a 512mb EFI partition. I am pretty sure every other Linux distro I have installed recommended the same, so I imagine that's pretty normal.
However, whenever there is a kernel update it writes to the EFI partition and updates it there but then fails to save the old kernel backup as it says the EFI folder is out of space. I thought it was odd and modified my partition sizing to make it 1024mb... Now here we are two months later and I am getting the same error.
What would cause it to not be deleting old backups (which is what I assume it's doing..)?
