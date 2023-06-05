Effigy Richard Garriots Game MIA

Comixbooks
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 20,437
https://www.gamingdeputy.com/nft-mmo-by-ultima-inventor-richard-garriott-already-seems-to-be-dead/
NFT Blockchain game was wondering what was up the thing is after Shroud of the Avatar didn't do well he started this Blockchain game but the Twitter Feed went dead last year.
NFT Blockchain game was wondering what was up the thing is after Shroud of the Avatar didn't do well he started this Blockchain game but the Twitter Feed went dead last year.