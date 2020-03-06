Effect of orientation of antennas and antenna arrays?

If you have a long, straight antenna, afaik, the best transmission and reception will be in the plane perpendicular that antenna (and also bisecting the antenna).
So if your router has orientable antennas, and a single-story house, you'd want to place it near the center of your house and orient the antenna so be vertical, putting as much house and property in range as possible. Right?
Now, what if there's four antennas and they're in a row, parallel (see Netgear R8500) ? Then we're talking about characteristics of the phased array. Is there more signal (and/or selectivity) along the row, versus perpendicular to it? So in the plane perpendicular to all the antennas, you've got an axis in-line with the array, and one perpendicular to it. Is either better at isolating a given client device and it's antennas?
I live in a 3+1 story brownstone-type house in the city. The house is 15-feet wide, but the house+patio is 80-100 feet back from the front of the house. I'm wondering how to orient the router and antennas so that as much of the house and property (and parking area) is covered as possible, and use the relative dead spots to try and isolate the adjoining houses's devices. I'm thinking it should in th emiddle of the house, but oriented with antennas horizontal and arranged alone the largest dimension of the house (front->rear).
So if your router has orientable antennas, and a single-story house, you'd want to place it near the center of your house and orient the antenna so be vertical, putting as much house and property in range as possible. Right?
Now, what if there's four antennas and they're in a row, parallel (see Netgear R8500) ? Then we're talking about characteristics of the phased array. Is there more signal (and/or selectivity) along the row, versus perpendicular to it? So in the plane perpendicular to all the antennas, you've got an axis in-line with the array, and one perpendicular to it. Is either better at isolating a given client device and it's antennas?
I live in a 3+1 story brownstone-type house in the city. The house is 15-feet wide, but the house+patio is 80-100 feet back from the front of the house. I'm wondering how to orient the router and antennas so that as much of the house and property (and parking area) is covered as possible, and use the relative dead spots to try and isolate the adjoining houses's devices. I'm thinking it should in th emiddle of the house, but oriented with antennas horizontal and arranged alone the largest dimension of the house (front->rear).
Last edited: