Eero secure / secure plus subscriptions 50% off

I set up some eeros for my mother in law and my parents (2 of the regular devices was enough to cover both houses) and have been pretty happy with them so far. The secure service provides whole network malware traffic detection and malicious url blocking, web filtering, parental controls and. Secure plus adds malwarebytes (handy if it identifies malicious traffic on one of your systems), encrytpme vpn service and 1password locker app.if you’re a power user looking for something that gives you extreme detail on your network traffic this won’t give you that. You’re probably not looking at eero as an option anyways.But for half off, if you’ve got them or you’re just looking for a mesh network system and want some extra security functionality, it’s a great deal.there’s a promo code listed on the page to get 50% off the normal price, so it’s $15 for secure and $50 for secure plus.