Eero 6 Pro speed issues

I have an 1800sq foot bi-level.



2 Eero 6 Pro nodes... so plenty overkill.



I have the main node located pretty much in the center of the second floor (2 feet from my modem).



The second node was purchased strictly to give my Ring Motion Sensor and sons Miku all the wifi they would need to work properly.



My Eero 6 app reads perfect speeds down and up. 980 down and 43 up. That's pretty much advertised speeds.



The wifi is pretty miserable. The download speeds on pretty much every device (minus the 202 M1 MacBook Air) are below 100mbps. The MBA is around 400 (and that's usually because it's super close to the router).



If any device switches to the node closer to my sons room (closest to the Ring and Miku), wifi is pretty much useless.



I tried disconnecting the second node and running the entire house off the main node. Results are fairly similar.



I am not entirely sure what else I need to do to try and make this work. I've tried moving the second node around the house to see if the speeds improve, but they don't. The main node is about 18" from my computer monitor and 12" from my wifi printer. But the problem is, I can't put it anywhere else. The second node is by no electronics at all.