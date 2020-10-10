Eeagle/Gaming Rtx 3090 power connector concerns. Question

Hello. I am plannin to sell my Aorus Waterforce Rtx 2080 Ti but i read about power connector issue on Rtx 3090 Gigabyte <eagle or gaming>



. Its on overclockers co uk forum all of this. I can paste link but i am not sure if i can to forum rules.

Anyone here without issues with that power connectors on Eagle or Gaming Oc Rtx 3090 ?