Edge of Eternity

They had a Kickstarter in 2015 and was fully funded. Now they have released some game footage that looks awesome to me. It's a game that is similar to FFXV. Can't wait to get my hands on this one!
https://www.pcgamesn.com/edge-of-eternity/edge-of-eternity-gdc-2017-trailer

Game website.
http://www.eoegame.com/

06.jpg


Screenshot03.jpg


01.jpg


http://www.eoegame.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/07.jpg

2016 footage of a boss battle.


2017 general game footage.
 
"Midgar" Studio. I see what you did there :p Game looks cool. Might be interested.
 
I found the demo file on some random site last night. its 736mb, site is slow as F but it did d/l, looks legit, is clean and runs fine. I like where they are going with this. when it asks what fight style you want there are two options, ATB (FF style) and Tactical (Grandia style) and it even says that! I stopped playing the FF series after 10 because i couldn't stand the new play styles, this is just like an old ff game with pretty, modern graphics(well, its getting there). the demo is VERY limited, more a proof of concept I think but if you want to try it heres the link. I think its a legit site, has mods, demos and old free games like tribes series.
http://www.gamepressure.com/download.asp?ID=55893

edit: just thought of this, I think they pulled the demo because they released a bigger alpha version to the backers...

edit: and you ride cats instead of chocobos!
 
