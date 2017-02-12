cageymaru
They had a Kickstarter in 2015 and was fully funded. Now they have released some game footage that looks awesome to me. It's a game that is similar to FFXV. Can't wait to get my hands on this one!
https://www.pcgamesn.com/edge-of-eternity/edge-of-eternity-gdc-2017-trailer
Game website.
http://www.eoegame.com/
http://www.eoegame.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/07.jpg
2016 footage of a boss battle.
2017 general game footage.
