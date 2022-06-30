Eco mode on 5900X reduces my idle at-the-wall power by 30W - how can I do the same without eco mode?

I don't really understand how eco mode reduces my at-the-wall power from 78W to 48W at idle, when at idle the processor is using far less than the limits of eco mode anyway?

I tried eco mode and found my single-core boost improved to a rock-solid 4950MHz, but understandably dropped all-core down to 3850.

Looking at Ryzen master during idle in both modes, they look identical except for the limits, and the "average core voltage". In eco mode that's just 0.22V vs 1.02V in stock mode.

So can I somehow do the same in otherwise stock mode, without affecting upper limits when I want it?
 
There isn't an easy "turn this option on" solution. You can tweak voltage and undervolt the cpu to use less power, at some point creating instability. 5000 series I believe allow for per core or per ccx undervolting. Of course, that would be a bit time consuming.
 
mnewxcv said:
There isn't an easy "turn this option on" solution. You can tweak voltage and undervolt the cpu to use less power, at some point creating instability. 5000 series I believe allow for per core or per ccx undervolting. Of course, that would be a bit time consuming.
Thanks for the reply - do you know what eco mode is doing, other than just reducing PPT/TDC/EDC?

Because it seems to be doing something else to reduce idle at the wall power somehow.
 
