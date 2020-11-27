ECC RAM suggestion for Ryzen 9 5950x

I plan to build a new computer based on Ryzen 5950x and use it as a server.

I heard that all Ryzen CPUs support ECC DDR4 RAMs if the motherboard supports ECC.

Can you recommend good ECC DDR4 RAM modules for Ryzen 5950x? I plan to install a total of 128GB RAM (i.e., 4 x 32GB ECC DDR4 modules).





Chiu