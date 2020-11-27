ECC RAM suggestion for Ryzen 9 5950x

C

chiu

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 14, 2011
Messages
327
I plan to build a new computer based on Ryzen 5950x and use it as a server.
I heard that all Ryzen CPUs support ECC DDR4 RAMs if the motherboard supports ECC.
Can you recommend good ECC DDR4 RAM modules for Ryzen 5950x? I plan to install a total of 128GB RAM (i.e., 4 x 32GB ECC DDR4 modules).


Chiu
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top