Ebay\VR Help and question Please

i suck at ebay and again no nothing of VR but wanting it again for Half Life Alex. what if anything is wrong with this item? anything missing? does it seem Legit? would you buy it? Honesty is the Best Policy Please, Thanks for your time
https://www.ebay.com/itm/Samsung-HMD-Odyssey-Windows-VR-Headset-with-Controllers-XE800ZAA-HC1US/233500399607?hash=item365db557f7:g:aQ4AAOSwgedeKzn5:sc:FedExHomeDelivery!77379!US!-1&LH_RPA=1
