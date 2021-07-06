eBay stores may not be the deal you thought they were after they stopped using Paypal - Nov 2020. (fees now SUCK)

Item Number charged FVF Expected FVF Category "224369382017" 11.7​ 4.2​ video games and consoles "223302198000" 11.7​ 4.2​ video games and consoles "223618080302" 14.55​ 12.2​ Movies and TV "224507233820" 11.7​ 9.35​ Pet Supplies "224507208470" 8.7​ 6.35​ Computers "224516124671" 8.5​ 7.35​ Musical Instruments and Gear Category "224516124671" 8.5​ 7.35​ Musical Instruments and Gear Category

eBay you suck!

eBay, I feel like you pulled a fast one here.

I have a month to month eBay store. I usually spin it up a time or two a year and sell a bunch of stuff. It historically has been worth the $27 a month to sell with a store, because it traditionally had significantly better Final Value Fee percentages.See here for the old values in tandem with paypal:Some highlights might be, for instance, that you could sell a computer for 4.2% fee instead of more like 9% or whatever it was for non-store owners. Such is no longer the case!!!Today I looked at my last three months of billing and immediately thought all my store fees were high and I was probably being charged what a non-store owner was being charged for final value fees.Specifically:So I called eBay Customer Support and inquired by my percentages I was paying were as much as nearly 3x's higher than what I thought I was supposed to be paying.eBay said Oh since November 2020, we've gone to a new fee schedule for sellers who use our service to collect money rather than Paypal - we call that the Managed Payments Fee Structure, and here is the new FVF structure:I said I thought we didn't have a choice on that? That eBay was going to stop using Paypal and our hand was forced to start using eBay to collect payments. The CSR said yes that is true.So -- I said these fees are way higher than what they were before? What advantage is there now with these higher fees? She said will now you aren't paying the paypal fee, it's all handled through eBay.You got rid of paypal sot that chopped off a 2.9% fee that paypal charged sellers, but you added as much as 9.3% to your own fees. And this wasn't some exhaustive search - this is just in the categories I happened to sell in.Moreover, I'm now paying 11.7% and 14.55% fees in my store as shown above in a couple categories, and generic eBay sellers who don't have a store are flat capped at a 10.2% fee?So yes stores still help you if you sell very expensive items because the FVV caps are lower. With no store, the cap fee is $750, but with a store it's more like $350 on a single item (varies per category), but that only helps you if you are selling items that cost > ~ $8K.I suspect this was not made clear to casual sellers, it wasn't made clear to me, and I do try to keep a reasonable feel for fees and profit margin. So here I create this post to warn others who do as I do, and occasionally open an eBay store thinking it will save them money -- it might not save you money any more. The base rate is now 10.2% for all categories for sellers with no store, that might be the way to go unless you sell very expensive items.In the last 90 days I had the month to month store purchase at $27 per month.I've sold $2,070,24 in stuff and paid $271.08 in fees.If I had no store my flat rate fee would have been 10.2%. 10.2% is $207.02 in fees.So it cost me $64 bucks to have a store over these three months. No savings.Casual storefronts on eBay no longer provide value. It used to be that selling something like that graphics card for $1600 would have made it worth having the store for a couple months alone. With 3% less fees to store owners.No more. Now the fee is 8.7% for graphics cards, vs. flat 10.2% for all categories with no store. 1.5% savings. meh.,,