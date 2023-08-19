eBay sellers, what's there game???????

Deadjasper
I run across this crap all the time.
I just bought 2 2TB SAS 12G hard drives from eBay for $15 each with free shipping. Both drives are pristine with low mileage. They're EMC drives so I had to use sg_utils to format them to 512 but that's no big deal.
Just found another seller selling the same exact drive -
https://www.ebay.com/itm/284299759962
So what's his game? flagrant sucker trolling or something else? I can't imagine anybody being stupid enough to pay this for a 2TB drive of any kind,
