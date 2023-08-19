eBay sellers, what's there game???????

I run across this crap all the time.

I just bought 2 2TB SAS 12G hard drives from eBay for $15 each with free shipping. Both drives are pristine with low mileage. They're EMC drives so I had to use sg_utils to format them to 512 but that's no big deal.
Just found another seller selling the same exact drive -

https://www.ebay.com/itm/284299759962

So what's his game? flagrant sucker trolling or something else? I can't imagine anybody being stupid enough to pay this for a 2TB drive of any kind,
 
It never ceases to amaze me. Not just eBay but everywhere amazon, offerup, all forums even this forum. I've seen some great deals but I've also seen some laughable attempts that sit on the for sale threads for weeks and weeks not because people don't want it but because the asking price is so out of touch. People "think" their used for sale items are worth $XXX when it's not. Chugging too much "street price" cool aid gets them to believe themselves.
 
