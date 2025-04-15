eBay listing policy violations for items never listed before in For Sale section

Your listing didn't follow our Offering to buy or sell outside of eBay policy. Offering to buy or sell outside of eBay, including sharing direct contact information prior to an eBay purchase, is not allowed.​ Buyers and sellers can’t:

- Engage in any action with a user on the site designed to complete or facilitate a transaction outside of eBay

- Share or request direct contact information prior to completing a sale. This includes:

So I understand the rules are that you cannot list an item for sale on eBay while at the same time listing it here on in the For Sale section.However, I'm now getting hit with policy violations for items that I never listed for sale on this forum.I always have to file an appeal with eBay, which they eventually resolve within an hour, but its starting to occur on items I never even posted for sale on this forum.Is there anything else I can do to prevent this from happening in the future?I have to wait for an email that says the following:In my post, I did mention more product details about the item's description directly from EK's website. Is posting URL's to EK's product not allowed? Is this causing it? I swear I was able to list items for sale while keeping these URL's in the description for other sales. Let me double check on my past sales to verify this.More product information can be found here: