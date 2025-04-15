eBay listing policy violations for items never listed before in For Sale section

MooCow

MooCow

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 13, 2000
Messages
8,753
So I understand the rules are that you cannot list an item for sale on eBay while at the same time listing it here on in the For Sale section.
However, I'm now getting hit with policy violations for items that I never listed for sale on this forum.
I always have to file an appeal with eBay, which they eventually resolve within an hour, but its starting to occur on items I never even posted for sale on this forum.

Is there anything else I can do to prevent this from happening in the future?

1744755984631.png


I have to wait for an email that says the following:

Your listing didn't follow our Offering to buy or sell outside of eBay policy. Offering to buy or sell outside of eBay, including sharing direct contact information prior to an eBay purchase, is not allowed.​

Buyers and sellers can’t:
- Engage in any action with a user on the site designed to complete or facilitate a transaction outside of eBay
- Share or request direct contact information prior to completing a sale. This includes:
...
-- External website addresses (URLs)
Click to expand...

In my post, I did mention more product details about the item's description directly from EK's website. Is posting URL's to EK's product not allowed? Is this causing it? I swear I was able to list items for sale while keeping these URL's in the description for other sales. Let me double check on my past sales to verify this.

More product information can be found here:
https://www.ekwb.com/shop/ek-vector-rtx-2080-ti-copper-plexi
https://www.ekwb.com/shop/ek-quantum-vector-rtx-backplate-black
 
Last edited:
I can't imagine the two places have anything to do with eachother - unless someone is reporting it somehow??

The last time I got it was I put a link to a manufacturer web page. Even if it is something like that for the buyer's info and convenience - it's a no go.
 
I doubt someone is stalking and reporting you. It's most likely the external linking. I haven't sold on there in years...
 
I appeal these violations and they approve and let me list my item when I explain to them I no longer have the item posted in my For Sale thread. But this is the second time I posted a new item for sale on eBay that was never in my For Sale thread. I think its just their AI / Algorithms getting a bit too aggressive.
 
New one on me. That said, we have nothing to do with eBay. All has to be on its end, and I am not sure it with have anything to do with HardForum. If it is happening with items you have not listed here, I think you answered your own question.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top