eBay 15% off Certified Refurbished Coupon!

eBay is running their 15% off Certified Refurbished products (up to $100 off).
Code is SAVEONCR15. One time use only
https://www.ebay.com/e/_electronics/certified-refurbished-eoy-coupon
eBay gives a great deal with certified refurbished, basically get an even better warranty than manufacturer provides with an extended two-year warranty from Allstate.
I used this last year to get a CR Razer Laptop w/ a 2070 Max Q, i7 9750H, 240hz screen, last year for only $1150 (I upgraded the hard drive and ram to 2tb and 32gb) but it it was still a helluva deal.
Code is SAVEONCR15. One time use only
https://www.ebay.com/e/_electronics/certified-refurbished-eoy-coupon
eBay gives a great deal with certified refurbished, basically get an even better warranty than manufacturer provides with an extended two-year warranty from Allstate.
I used this last year to get a CR Razer Laptop w/ a 2070 Max Q, i7 9750H, 240hz screen, last year for only $1150 (I upgraded the hard drive and ram to 2tb and 32gb) but it it was still a helluva deal.
Last edited: