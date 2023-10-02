Easylist now blocking validate.perfdrive.com. What is it?

Zarathustra[H]
- Oct 29, 2000
- 37,448
So, all of a sudden I can't access a ton of sites (including my banks online account) due to easylist including a block of perfdrive.com
Does anyone know what perfdrive is? My googling thus far has led to rather limited results.
I obviously want to access my banks website, but not at the cost of having some sort of tracker leave cookies on my machine.
Appreciate any thoughts on this.
