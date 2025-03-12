Easy way to setup Win11 without email account?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
It still works fine. I've used it many times this week setting up new client PCs.preloaded laptop? not really, unless the oobe bypass is still working, i havent tried it in a while...
thanks, good to know. havent done any fresh installs recently. i know there were rumors of it not working back in Nov/Dec but it was fine then too.It still works fine. I've used it many times this week setting up new client PCs.
yes, if loading it from scratch that is easier.Easier to make the unattended file and place on the usb drive
Plug in, turn on, boot from usb, 2 clicks, come back in 10-15 min and it's all done
doing a fresh install of win 11, made a new usb this am, and forgot to embedded our edu key. setup defaulted to "home" and will not continue past the "connect to network" screen. shift+f10 does not open command prompt and it forced a sign in/create ms account. embedded our edu key and redid it. it all works fine. so yes, reconfirming what was already said: it does work BUT must be a pro/ent based key used.
made a fresh usb, didnt put our key on it and it auto-installed home. couldnt get it to work.Yikes...thats not good ...so they've locked out shift+f10/ cmd prompt ... ? ( on the home version )
Maybe Microsoft secretly has it out for you or something.made a fresh usb, didnt put our key on it and it auto-installed home. couldnt get it to work.
not if you tell it "for another computer", then it ignores it. besides, the machines i use also all come with a pro key, we bought them with it or are donors from companies. and it was made on a machine running edu. no idea what happened to make it default to home, but it would not take the command.Creation tool will auto detect the bios based windows license.
Gonna have to go back to the theory of Microsoft's vendetta against any pendragons out there.did this again today, continued passed the network point by joining our wifi and then the bypass worked at the "sign into an account" section. it rebooted and started all over again and went back to the account page...(thought it worked but it didnt)
I did another one tonight
Boot from the USB, then went and watched some TV, came back later and it was all done, woke it up, changed the power setting, turned off Notifcations, ran Activation>Troubleshooter>Activated, ran WU
I should post the XML file for others..
My question is… if one creates an install USB with a build that predates the latest we could still use bypass nro etc right? Then update etc etc. long way to go about it though.