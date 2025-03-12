Easy way to setup Win11 without email account?

Hello

Is there an easy way to setup Win11 on a laptop without email account so that it is not linked to an email address?
I saw a guide on the web but it's very tedious.

Thanks!
 
Why not just follow the guide that details everything you need to do?
 
preloaded laptop? not really, unless the oobe bypass is still working, i havent tried it in a while...
 
During installation hit left shift plus f10

In the command window type oobe\bypassnro

Pc will restart. During installation when it comes to the screen for internet click “I don’t have the internet”

You should be able to install with a local account now, and not be forced to use a Microsoft account.

Or create installation media with Rufus and click the box to remove internet requirement before making the bootable media.
 
Shoganai said:
It still works fine. I've used it many times this week setting up new client PCs.
thanks, good to know. havent done any fresh installs recently. i know there were rumors of it not working back in Nov/Dec but it was fine then too.
 
Easier to make the unattended file and place on the usb drive
Plug in, turn on, boot from usb, 2 clicks, come back in 10-15 min and it's all done
 
doing a fresh install of win 11, made a new usb this am, and forgot to embedded our edu key. setup defaulted to "home" and will not continue past the "connect to network" screen. shift+f10 does not open command prompt and it forced a sign in/create ms account. embedded our edu key and redid it. it all works fine. so yes, reconfirming what was already said: it does work BUT must be a pro/ent based key used.
 
Fresh install Windows I always slipstream drivers, users, disable settings using nLite.

The above recommendations may be easier.
 
pendragon1 said:
doing a fresh install of win 11, made a new usb this am, and forgot to embedded our edu key. setup defaulted to "home" and will not continue past the "connect to network" screen. shift+f10 does not open command prompt and it forced a sign in/create ms account. embedded our edu key and redid it. it all works fine. so yes, reconfirming what was already said: it does work BUT must be a pro/ent based key used.
Yikes...thats not good ...so they've locked out shift+f10/ cmd prompt ... ? ( on the home version )
😨
 
pendragon1 said:
doing a fresh install of win 11, made a new usb this am, and forgot to embedded our edu key. setup defaulted to "home" and will not continue past the "connect to network" screen. shift+f10 does not open command prompt and it forced a sign in/create ms account. embedded our edu key and redid it. it all works fine. so yes, reconfirming what was already said: it does work BUT must be a pro/ent based key used.
Still works for me. I installed two fresh copies of Windows 11 Home via USB on two computers yesterday.
 
jlbenedict said:
Yikes...thats not good ...so they've locked out shift+f10/ cmd prompt ... ? ( on the home version )
😨
made a fresh usb, didnt put our key on it and it auto-installed home. couldnt get it to work.

Shoganai said:
Still works for me. I installed two fresh copies of Windows 11 Home via USB on two computers yesterday.
🤷‍♂️ wouldnt work for me. downloaded the creation tool and see above.
 
dbwillis said:
Creation tool will auto detect the bios based windows license.
not if you tell it "for another computer", then it ignores it. besides, the machines i use also all come with a pro key, we bought them with it or are donors from companies. and it was made on a machine running edu. no idea what happened to make it default to home, but it would not take the command.
 
pendragon1 said:
doing a fresh install of win 11, made a new usb this am, and forgot to embedded our edu key. setup defaulted to "home" and will not continue past the "connect to network" screen. shift+f10 does not open command prompt and it forced a sign in/create ms account. embedded our edu key and redid it. it all works fine. so yes, reconfirming what was already said: it does work BUT must be a pro/ent based key used.
Shoganai said:
Maybe Microsoft secretly has it out for you or something.
did this again today, continued passed the network point by joining our wifi and then the bypass worked at the "sign into an account" section. it rebooted and started all over again and went back to the account page...(thought it worked but it didnt)
 
pendragon1 said:
did this again today, continued passed the network point by joining our wifi and then the bypass worked at the "sign into an account" section. it rebooted and started all over again and went back to the account page...(thought it worked but it didnt)
Gonna have to go back to the theory of Microsoft's vendetta against any pendragons out there.
 
If it helps I had to disable wifi in bios then boot the Windows11 usb as well as do the shift-f10 bypass cmd stuff when you get to that acct point. It reboots then when you get to the connect to the internet step it shows the “I don’t have internet “ option continue with limited set up…

PITA
 
I did another one tonight
Boot from the USB, then went and watched some TV, came back later and it was all done, woke it up, changed the power setting, turned off Notifcations, ran Activation>Troubleshooter>Activated, ran WU
I should post the XML file for others..
 
This thread explains the underlying setting that batch script modifies has remained in those Insider builds. It does still suck though as it was very convenient to use and points to Microsoft making moderately technical user workarounds more difficult.
 
My USB is out of date and still has the 23h2(?) build or some such.. I always just update it to the latest after installing via windows update. My question is… if one creates an install USB with a build that predates the latest we could still use bypass nro etc right? Then update etc etc. long way to go about it though.

I’ve put together a 7600x3d mobo combo and using my 7900xt to try Linux builds on. Windows is getting worse all the time with this nonsense…
 
I would think so..
Bypassnro is just a 3-line batch script

So the bigger question is the registry setting that the script applies, is that no longer valid with the new releases
 
dbwillis said:
I did another one tonight
Boot from the USB, then went and watched some TV, came back later and it was all done, woke it up, changed the power setting, turned off Notifcations, ran Activation>Troubleshooter>Activated, ran WU
I should post the XML file for others..
Yes, please post the XML file.
 
TheHig said:
My question is… if one creates an install USB with a build that predates the latest we could still use bypass nro etc right? Then update etc etc. long way to go about it though.
Yeah, if your system meets the Windows 11 requirements then you can install an older version such as 23H2 and then update to the latest yearly feature update (24H2) via Windows Update. If your system does not meet the requirements however, then you have to do a requirements bypass again whenever you install a new yearly feature update.

It's worth noting however that this recent change only occurred in an insider test build. You could still update your USB drive with the latest 24H2 release build and not be affected by this change.
 
Here is my XML file, its on the root of the USB drive (actual filename should be autounattend.xml)
 

