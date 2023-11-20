Easy way to check cooling for most Dell systems?

the_servicer
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Aug 16, 2013
- Messages
- 2,064
My Dell Precision T1650 has a diagnostics function in the BIOS. It indicates several relevant temperatures. Is this a good way to make sure cooling is adequate in a PC that is otherwise not suspected of having a problem? Do most or all Dell systems have this?
Is there a better way to check cooling without having to download weird programs? Though the Dell diagnostic will speed up the fan, I'm not sure if it's doing anything to actually get warm.
