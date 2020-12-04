Easy to Set up, High End Router to be Deployed 5000 miles away

Zarathustra[H]
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Oct 29, 2000
- Messages
- 31,298
Hey all,
Back in 2011 in a thread that has seemingly been lost to history, after I was complaining about my highly congested neoighborhood and how bad the wifi performance was on both my included Verizon router and the - at the time - high end Netgear WNDR3700, someone recommended I give a Unifi AP a try. When I did, my jaw dropped. It cut through the congested 2.4Ghz band like the competing signals weren't even there. I have been using Unifi access points ever since, with 3x AP AC-LR units in my current house.
Fast forward to 2020. My mother-in-law to be lives in Sao Paulo Brazil, in a highly congested area in an apartment building with thick cement walls right down town. She is having what I presume are similar issues as I was having back in 2011. Last time my fiance visited she replaced the router thinking it was just old and dying, but the signal is still not magnificent.
My fiance is about to travel there for a visit, so, my first thought was, I'll send her a Unifi AP unit. I can set it up here, and just have her plug it in down there. The units usually hold their SSID's and passwords even without the Unifi software running. Hvaing thought more about it, I don't like this idea. What if something needs to be configured and changed and I am 5000 miles away?
So, I have been trying to think of alternatives that might improve her situation.
I came across the Unifi Dream Machine which essentially appears to be the Unifi version of an all in one consumer router/switch/access point. Two concerns with it though.
1.) At $299 it is a little bit more money than I was planning on spending.
2.) I have no idea if the "cutting through the interference" performance in it is as good as their standalone AP's.
Does anyone have any experience with this unit?
Are there other alternatives I should be considering that check these boxes of Unifi level of penetration and coverage, combined with all-in-one ease of setup?
Appreciate any recommendations.
Back in 2011 in a thread that has seemingly been lost to history, after I was complaining about my highly congested neoighborhood and how bad the wifi performance was on both my included Verizon router and the - at the time - high end Netgear WNDR3700, someone recommended I give a Unifi AP a try. When I did, my jaw dropped. It cut through the congested 2.4Ghz band like the competing signals weren't even there. I have been using Unifi access points ever since, with 3x AP AC-LR units in my current house.
Fast forward to 2020. My mother-in-law to be lives in Sao Paulo Brazil, in a highly congested area in an apartment building with thick cement walls right down town. She is having what I presume are similar issues as I was having back in 2011. Last time my fiance visited she replaced the router thinking it was just old and dying, but the signal is still not magnificent.
My fiance is about to travel there for a visit, so, my first thought was, I'll send her a Unifi AP unit. I can set it up here, and just have her plug it in down there. The units usually hold their SSID's and passwords even without the Unifi software running. Hvaing thought more about it, I don't like this idea. What if something needs to be configured and changed and I am 5000 miles away?
So, I have been trying to think of alternatives that might improve her situation.
I came across the Unifi Dream Machine which essentially appears to be the Unifi version of an all in one consumer router/switch/access point. Two concerns with it though.
1.) At $299 it is a little bit more money than I was planning on spending.
2.) I have no idea if the "cutting through the interference" performance in it is as good as their standalone AP's.
Does anyone have any experience with this unit?
Are there other alternatives I should be considering that check these boxes of Unifi level of penetration and coverage, combined with all-in-one ease of setup?
Appreciate any recommendations.