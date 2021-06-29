Easy mod for RTX cards with hot VRAM... (paste instead of pads)

Reapply thermal paste to the chip and add paste the heatsink areas next to the chip. Most places say to buy pads, but ime you only need thermal paste, which everyone already has.

My cards mine much faster, and my gaming card runs notably cooler and smoother. It might void your warrenty, some cards don't have stickers so you might be able to get away with it.

I think it's important to share because almost everywhere says to buy thermal pads but thermal paste works just as well or better.

If I am missing something I'd like to know.