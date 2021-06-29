Easy mod for RTX cards with hot VRAM... (paste instead of pads) 3070s 3080s 3090s

Roflcopter_Down

[H]ard|Gawd
Reapply thermal paste to the chip and add paste the heatsink areas next to the chip. Most places say to buy pads, but ime you only need thermal paste, which everyone already has.
My cards mine much faster, and my gaming card runs notably cooler and smoother. It might void your warrenty, some cards don't have stickers so you might be able to get away with it.
I think it's important to share because almost everywhere says to buy thermal pads but thermal paste works just as well or better.
If I am missing something I'd like to know.
 
hititnquitit

[H]ard|Gawd
What kind of tim did you use and on what cards specifically?
What kind of contact were you seeing? Did you take any pics?
Were you spreading the tim thick, thin, average?
You have to have good contact obviously or youll cook components. Thats why we use pads and why ive asked so many questions.
 
JSHamlet234

Limp Gawd
Thermal paste gets very runny when hot. I would be concerned about it working well as first, and then leaking out over time. Kudos for taking a path less travelled, though. I'm interested in hearing about the long-term results.
 
Fully [H]
The only way this works is with non-conductive TIM obviously. I've seen stuff like K5 Pro which is essentially thermal pad replacement paste, but I don't know that I'd use regular thermal paste in this way personally.

The only cards you need to worry about are ones with GDDR6X. Otherwise, GDDR6 runs cool enough on its own even when mining.
 
Falkentyne

[H]ard|Gawd
This only works with TG PP10 Thermal Putty. Absolutely do NOT use thermal paste! Regular paste will only work with shims on the VRAM or VRM's. Paste is absolutely NOT meant to fill a 0.5mm + gap between heatsink and IC's! It will perform terribly and may leak out. Use TG PP10 which is on digikey.
 
JSHamlet234

Limp Gawd
I'm still waiting for my sample request of PP10. I might just have to say screw it and order it off digikey.
 
Roflcopter_Down

[H]ard|Gawd
Didn't think to take pics. I found this from some youtube videos. I used Notura paste. From what I read only the super cheap pastes run, although maybe it is more of a crapshoot. Some people who first took apart their cards noticed the stock paste covering just the chip was already running. That putty looks really interesting however. I understand that paste isn't supposed to fill a large gap, but it's funny, the Dell/oem 3080s don't even have thermal pads, there was nothing. Gigabyte at least has some cheap looking pads...and ironically the stock Dells stay cooler in every way I can tell, compared to the Gigabytes.
I have another Gigabyte 3080 to do, so Ill take pics then.

This is what I followed mostly
There are a lot of good comments. Also for the record, I removed the old paste unlike the video =)

This video is where I heard about it first. This guy messed up applying pads and paste at first, so I went to find other peoples' experience to be sure. Iirc at the end, he ultimately recommends just paste, pads being superfluous, at least in this case.

It's been over a week and still running cool. I'll remember to check on the cards for possible paste runoff.

Not sure I will try the 3090 fe. Might try a ghetto heatsink+fan on top of the card setup.
 
