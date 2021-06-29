Easy mod for RTX cards with hot VRAM... (paste instead of pads) 3070s 3080s 3090s

Didn't think to take pics. I found this from some youtube videos. I used Notura paste. From what I read only the super cheap pastes run, although maybe it is more of a crapshoot. Some people who first took apart their cards noticed the stock paste covering just the chip was already running. That putty looks really interesting however. I understand that paste isn't supposed to fill a large gap, but it's funny, the Dell/oem 3080s don't even have thermal pads, there was nothing. Gigabyte at least has some cheap looking pads...and ironically the stock Dells stay cooler in every way I can tell, compared to the Gigabytes.

I have another Gigabyte 3080 to do, so Ill take pics then.



This is what I followed mostly

There are a lot of good comments. Also for the record, I removed the old paste unlike the video =)



This video is where I heard about it first. This guy messed up applying pads and paste at first, so I went to find other peoples' experience to be sure. Iirc at the end, he ultimately recommends just paste, pads being superfluous, at least in this case.



It's been over a week and still running cool. I'll remember to check on the cards for possible paste runoff.



Not sure I will try the 3090 fe. Might try a ghetto heatsink+fan on top of the card setup.