Easy method for scratch repair of Acer Monitor Stand?

B

biggles

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 25, 2005
Messages
2,135
Bought a recertified Acer XF270HU monitor a couple of years ago. It has a light scratch on the stand about 1.5" in length. Just wondering if there are any products or methods of covering up the scratch. When I did searches for this problem google gives screen repair or car plastic repair. I am not sure if those methods or products would apply here.

The scratch is not very deep, you can feel it with a finger but a fingernail would not fit into the groove. Monitor stand is black.
 
B

biggles

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 25, 2005
Messages
2,135
Oh wow, that is the exact stand. Looks like it is reasonable just to replace it. Thanks for the link.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top