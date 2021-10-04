Easy method for scratch repair of Acer Monitor Stand?

Bought a recertified Acer XF270HU monitor a couple of years ago. It has a light scratch on the stand about 1.5" in length. Just wondering if there are any products or methods of covering up the scratch. When I did searches for this problem google gives screen repair or car plastic repair. I am not sure if those methods or products would apply here.



The scratch is not very deep, you can feel it with a finger but a fingernail would not fit into the groove. Monitor stand is black.