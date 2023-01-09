Easy and cheap PC case front USB port upgrade?

If a PC case has USB Type-A ports on it, to be connected to a motherboard USB 5Gbps header, but your motherboard has many rear USB 10Gbps Type-A ports, can a cable be run connecting some extra rear USB 10GBps ports, through the PC case, and to the PC case's frontal USB ports, to make them 10Gbps instead of 5Gbps?



I expect a custom cable might need to be made. In the case of the PC case having two frontal USB 5Gbps ports, either with an adapter to make two read USB 10Gbps ports join into a single cable and connector that matches the motherboard's header connector for the frontal USB ports, or by cutting the PC case's front USB cable and make two separate cables for the case's front USB ports that each have a USB 3 connector to be plugged into a rear USB 10Gbps port.



Would that distance of cable (maybe 2.4 feet) between the case's front USB ports and the rear USB ports impair the transfer speed?