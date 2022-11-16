Easiest way to dump data from an iphone6?

Going through drawers I found my (late) mother's old iphone6, and (knowing little to nothing about the software/interface since I've almost always used android) just wanted to see if there was a free/cheap program to just let me dump all the contents onto my PC in a clean, easy-to-view/search method? Specifically the contact list, photos, and SMS messages --- I don't want to mess around with iTunes for what will likely be just a 1-time archive (and I don't think it lets you save contacts/SMS in a way you can view them --- just as a file you can toss onto a new device) Most of what I found on google is (1) companies of questionable reputation hawking expensive software that *claims* to do this --- looking at the "quality" of the sites I feel like either they'll steal my credit card or will sell me a large collection of viri--- (B) very time-consuming and rudimentary techniques like "take a screenshot of each screen you want to save) (third) yet another guide telling me how to transfer data to a *New Phone* (usually using iTunes)



Tl;Dr:

I basically just want to download the 'photos' folder, and convert contacts and SMS into raw text, HTML, Docx, or some other universal format without needing iTunes or expensive software (willing to pay up to ~$15 if needed, but would prefer less since this will only be done once or twice (since she and my dad are the only iPhone users I know personally IRL))



I do have 100% full access to the phone (and its attached apple account if that matters) passwords/etc are not a problem (Also phone is stock, NOT jailbroken)



Thanks in advance!