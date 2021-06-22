Easiest NAS for Apple products.

I need a fool proof NAS to use with an iPhone and MacBook Pro.

Priority is to get pictures off the phone and computer to the NAS to save space on the computer / phone.

That’s it.

Currently I have a Synology NAS that I use for media, my pictures and back up. Apparently that is way to hard to use for my wife.

I don’t mind getting another NAS just for this purpose. The other option is to have a detachable hard drive, but that doesn’t have the cool factor.
 
I use a Synology NAS, but I can also see how anything other than the native Apple/iOS is just too much friction to use.

Personally I like the Files integration as it's gotten much much better (Synology Drive works pretty well), but there is no denying the sheer simplicity of just paying for more iCloud storage (which is what I do for the wife's account).
 
