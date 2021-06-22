Easiest NAS for Apple products.

I need a fool proof NAS to use with an iPhone and MacBook Pro.



Priority is to get pictures off the phone and computer to the NAS to save space on the computer / phone.



That’s it.



Currently I have a Synology NAS that I use for media, my pictures and back up. Apparently that is way to hard to use for my wife.



I don’t mind getting another NAS just for this purpose. The other option is to have a detachable hard drive, but that doesn’t have the cool factor.