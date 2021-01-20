EA’s hold over Star Wars games ends with Ubisoft’s open-world announcement

vegeta535 said: We EA did good with fallen Jedi and squadrons. They totally screwed up BF2 and the games before that were pretty meh. Click to expand...

Squadrons they were very hands off on and was a one shot. Small team, small budget, one and done. Fallen Jedi does have the possibility for a lot more should they follow through on it, but I doubt they will as while it was good they didn’t make a lot of money on it.