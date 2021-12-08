Earth's Black Box Climate Warning Box for Future Generations to Study.

Comixbooks
https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/07/world/earth-black-box-climate-change/index.html
Every time new climate research is published, news headlines are posted or tweets are shared, a giant steel box perched on a granite plain in the Australian state of Tasmania will be recording it all. With its thick steel walls, battery storage and solar panels, the developers of "Earth's Black Box" say the city bus-sized structure will be indestructible to the climate crisis itself and is meant to outlive humans.Eventually, its creators hope, the black box will tell future civilizations how humankind created the climate crisis, and how we failed or succeeded to address it.
