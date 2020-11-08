Early Tests Show Xbox Series X Is Loading Games Faster Than PS5

Surprised nobody posted this but so far the Xbox Series X is loading faster than the PS5, but these are all games on the PS4 and Xbox One. So these games aren't using any “next gen optimization”. Still interesting to see that the raw performance of the SSDs aren't that different.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/paulta...r-than-ps5-with-some-caveats/?sh=6b37a2a31c1d

Red Dead Redemption 2

- Xbox Series X: 1m4s

- PS5: 1m5s

FFXV

- Xbox Series X: 48s

- PS5: 1m10s

Destiny 2

- Xbox Series X: 42s

- PS5: 57s

MH World

- Xbox Series X: 35s

- PS5: 51s

Arkham Knight

- Xbox Series X: 58s

- PS5: 1m7s
 
