Early Tests Show Xbox Series X Is Loading Games Faster Than PS5

Surprised nobody posted this but so far the Xbox Series X is loading faster than the PS5, but these are all games on the PS4 and Xbox One. So these games aren't using any “next gen optimization”. Still interesting to see that the raw performance of the SSDs aren't that different.Red Dead Redemption 2- Xbox Series X: 1m4s- PS5: 1m5sFFXV- Xbox Series X: 48s- PS5: 1m10sDestiny 2- Xbox Series X: 42s- PS5: 57sMH World- Xbox Series X: 35s- PS5: 51sArkham Knight- Xbox Series X: 58s- PS5: 1m7s