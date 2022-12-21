Earfun UBOOM 360 vs UBOOM L, what choose?

djsolidsnake86
n00b
- Joined
- Jan 2, 2012
- Messages
- 13
hello, i'm searching for a 360 bt speaker for use when i'm in kitchen or in the bathroom, use only at home so, i found the uboom, but there is also the uboom L that is not 360 but seem that have a better sound quality
there are some video and audio test for make a comparation? someone that have all 2 can suggest me whats better? thanks
there are some video and audio test for make a comparation? someone that have all 2 can suggest me whats better? thanks