eARC required for Dolby Atmos?

Current situation: we are finishing a big phase of our remodel and I’d like to add Atmos to our good sized basement living space. I’d still like to run with a soundbar*sub+rear speakers to keep the clutter down.



I’m currently running a Sony bar/sub/rear speakers that were given to me by a good friend, as the wireless sub and wireless rears keep cutting out. All research points to WiFi interference causing this problem, with absolutely no solution beside “deal with it” or “power cycle the whole system every 30 minutes”, neither of which are acceptable solutions.



Main input source is an Xbox Series X. It handles all the movies and most of the games. I’ve also got a Wii U and SNES Classic is like to run through the soundbar if I can find one with enough inputs.



I’ve got the go ahead to upgrade the speakers and am looking at Atmos soundbar systems, but my 70” Samsung 4K TV doesn’t have eARC or ARC. I’ve read ambiguous posts about Atmos working if the source is connected via HDMI to the soundbar directly, thereby nullifying my lack of eARC/ARC.



Is that true or would an Atmos system be a waste of money with my current TV?



I really don’t need recommendations since I’ve got a few systems in mind and I’m not a true audiophile. I will of course take all recommendations people choose to throw out there, though, as I ain’t no fuckin’ snob.