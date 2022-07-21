EA Play $1 for 30 days on Steam

Flogger23m
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2009
- Messages
- 12,497
New members can get EA Play for $1 on Steam currently. Good for 30 days. After that subscription jumps up to $5 a month so be sure to cancel before then.
If you haven't played Jedi Fallen Order or Titan Fall 2 campaigns yet, this is probably a good way to play through them.
New members get 30 days of early access trials, great games, and rewards for less – now until August 4, 2022. After your first month, the standard monthly membership fee will apply.
EA Play* is the ultimate game membership for anyone who loves EA games. Don’t just get the game. Get more from your game – more rewards, more exclusive content, and unlimited access to more top titles for a month.
If you haven't played Jedi Fallen Order or Titan Fall 2 campaigns yet, this is probably a good way to play through them.