EA PGA Tour 2023

Will be using Frostbite engine

Will feature 30 courses (28 real life, 2 fantasy courses)

3 click system will be coming post launch

High tech scanning for course accuracy - LiDAR, photogrammetry scanning, drone technology, and survey-grade GPS

Different time of day conditions but no weather conditions (rain etc) on launch.

Consoles will have a 30 fps locked framerate, PC will have unlocked framerates.

Seems like it's the year of golf with PGA Tour 2K23 only released a few months back, now EA is back after a long hiatus from the genre. Releasing in a day or so I'm looking forward to seeing how it shapes up against 2K's entry.Some key points: