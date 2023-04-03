EA PGA Tour 2023

mr_zen256

Joined
Dec 29, 2005
Messages
2,515
Seems like it's the year of golf with PGA Tour 2K23 only released a few months back, now EA is back after a long hiatus from the genre. Releasing in a day or so I'm looking forward to seeing how it shapes up against 2K's entry.

Some key points:
  • Will be using Frostbite engine
  • Will feature 30 courses (28 real life, 2 fantasy courses)
  • 3 click system will be coming post launch
  • High tech scanning for course accuracy - LiDAR, photogrammetry scanning, drone technology, and survey-grade GPS
  • Different time of day conditions but no weather conditions (rain etc) on launch.
  • Consoles will have a 30 fps locked framerate, PC will have unlocked framerates.




 
